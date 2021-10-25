Second person sentenced over summer 2020 gunshot in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second person arrested after a gunshot in Rochester in the summer of 2020 has now been sentenced.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 33 of Rochester, has been given five years of probation to the court and ordered to pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Tuttle and Seth Grant Huntington, 35 or Rochester, were arrested on June 23, 2020. Rochester police say Tuttle went to confront Huntington at an apartment in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE and began to break his window. Witnesses say Huntington came out with a gun, tripped, and accidentally fired. Investigators say Tuttle then departed in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities then arrested Huntington two days later after he was seen driving a stolen vehicle, searched his apartment, and found a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.

Tuttle pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Huntington was charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Huntington’s state prosecution was put on hold after he was indicted in federal court for felon in possession of a firearm-armed career criminal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Huntington has past convictions for:

- Third-degree assault in Waseca County in 2006

- First-degree burglary in Steele County in 2008

- Fifth-degree drug possession in Faribault County in 2011

- Possession of precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Waseca County in 2015

- Third-degree drug possession in Waseca County in 2015

- Third-degree assault in Mille Lacs County in 2018

Huntington pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.