Second not guilty plea over pounds of meth, thousands of pills found in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second plea is entered over 14 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of oxycodone pills.

Douglas Ray Howard, 58 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree possession of drugs and first degree sale of drugs. No trial date has been set.



Ann Jessen-Ford Ann Jessen-Ford

Matthew Lyman Matthew Lyman

Howard is one of three people arrested after a traffic stop in January started an investigation.

Matthew James Lyman, 47 of Mantorville, was pulled over after law enforcement said he was swerving through traffic and failed to signal a lane change. Investigators say five pounds of meth, 4,000 oxycodone pills, and two handguns were found in Lyman’s vehicle. Court documents state one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

Lyman’s arrest led to the discovery of nine more pounds of meth at a home in the 2100 block of 18 ½ Avenue NW. Howard and Ann Marie Jessen-Ford, 57 of Rochester, were arrested at the home.

Jessen-Ford has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drugs sales and first-degree drug possession. No trial date has been set. Lyman has not yet entered a plea to three counts of 1st degree sale of drugs, three counts of 1st degree possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, 5th degree drug possession, and DWI.