Second not guilty plea in Rochester trailer park murder

Darien Klindworth-Woods Darien Klindworth-Woods

Man shot to death in September 2018.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second not guilty plea is entered in a fatal trailer park shooting.

Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods, 20 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Friday to 2nd degree murder. Authorities say he joined Kielah Shanae Parsons, 34 of Rochester, and Malcolm Jammal Woods, 27 of Rochester, in killing Brandon Arndt on September 10, 2018.


Kielah Parsons

Malcolm Woods

Law enforcement says the three are related and blamed Arndt for serious medical problems with one of their grandparents.

Court records do not list a trial date for Klindworth-Woods. Parsons previously pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder and is scheduled to stand trial on February 3, 2020.

Malcolm Woods is also charged with 2nd degree murder but has not yet entered a plea.

