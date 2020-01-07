Second not guilty plea in Mason City meth/guns case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by a man authorities say was caught with a sawed-off shotgun during a traffic stop.

Carlos Levelle Cooper, 35 of Mason City, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and carrying weapons. He was arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on December 6 in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.

Deputies say the driver, Marcus Jones, ran away. Cooper, a passenger, was arrested after the shotgun and a handgun were found.

Deputies also say just under a pound of meth was also in the vehicle.

Cooper’s trial is scheduled to start on March 17.

Jones, 31 of St. Paul, was later caught and pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying weapons. His trial is set to begin on February 18.