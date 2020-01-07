Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base (with live coverage) Full Story

Second not guilty plea in Mason City meth/guns case

Deputies say shotgun and handgun were recovered.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 7:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by a man authorities say was caught with a sawed-off shotgun during a traffic stop.

Carlos Levelle Cooper, 35 of Mason City, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and carrying weapons. He was arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on December 6 in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.

Deputies say the driver, Marcus Jones, ran away. Cooper, a passenger, was arrested after the shotgun and a handgun were found.

Deputies also say just under a pound of meth was also in the vehicle.

Cooper’s trial is scheduled to start on March 17.

Jones, 31 of St. Paul, was later caught and pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying weapons. His trial is set to begin on February 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -1°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota ranks #1 for families

Image

Oxbow park grant

Image

Tackling Student Lunch Debt

Image

Enjoying the Winter Weather

Image

Scholarship for Childhood Cancer Survivor

Image

Officer Shot in Waseca, Investigation Underway

Image

Lt. Gov. Gregg Talks About Industrial Park

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/7

Image

Affordable Housing in Rochester

Image

Riding for a Reason: Raising awareness about mental health

Community Events