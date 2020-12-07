Second not guilty plea in Fillmore County drug raid

PRESTON, Minn. – A second not guilty plea is entered over a drug bust in rural Fillmore County.

Ted John Lord, 61 of Mabel, pleaded not guilty Monday to 3rd degree drug possession, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and two counts of 5th degree drug possession.

Lord and Angela Chamberlain, 44 of Neillsville, Wisconsin, were arrested on July 2 in the 10000 block of County Road 113 in the village of Prosper. The Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says it raided a building and found more than 10 grams of meth and a trace amount of cocaine.

Chamberlain previously pleaded not guilty to the same charges at Lord. No trial date has been set for either.