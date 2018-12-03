Second not guilty plea from vending machine theft supects

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Both people charged with multiple drug crimes after a Worth County traffic stop are now pleading not guilty.

Benjamin Wayne Blaschka, 41 of New Braunfels, Texas, has entered not guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, 3rd degree criminal mischief, possession of burglars tools, possession of marijuana, and 4th degree theft.



Blaschka and Samantha Linaman of Kenyon MN, were arrested on October 26. Authorities say they found drugs in their vehicle, as well as burglars tools and three coin dispensers from vending machines at a Northwood business that had just been robbed.

Linaman previously pleaded guilty to most of the same charges. They are both scheduled to stand trial on January 23, 2019.