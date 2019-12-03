Clear
Second northeast Iowa teen sentenced for beating death

Dalton Adam

Also sentenced for another assault.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A second teen is going to prison for a northeast Iowa beating death.

Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the July 12, 2018, death of David Hansen. Authorities say Adam and Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, attacked and killed Hansen after Hansen had beaten his girlfriend.


Jacob Seelinger

Adam was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for Hansen’s death. In addition, he was also given five years for pleading guilty to assault causing serious injury. Authorities say Adam choked another man, Justin Bullerman, unconscious on July 12, 2018. These sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 15 years.

Seelinger was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and was given a 50 year prison sentence.

Adam and Seelinger must also pay $150,000 in restitution.

