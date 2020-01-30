Clear
Second murder trial postponed in Rochester shooting

Kielah Parsons


Trial of one defendant is continuing.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second murder trial is postponed in a September 2018 killing.

Authorities say Malcolm Woods, Darien Klindworth-Woods, and Kielah Parsons were involved in the fatal shooting of Brandon Arndt.

The second degree murder trials of Woods and Klindworth-Woods were scheduled to start on Monday but only Woods’ trial began. Klindworth-Woods’ trial was delayed and now Parsons’ trial, which was set to begin February 3 has also been pushed back.

New trial dates have not been set for either Klindworth-Woods or Parsons but they will likely not be held until the trial of Malcolm Woods is concluded. It is expected to last another week and a half.

