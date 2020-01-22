Clear
Second man sentenced in Dodge County chainsaw theft

Jesse Corson (left) and Austin Bruce
Takes plea deal for drug charge.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down in a case of chainsaw theft.

Austin Scott Bruce, 24 of Zumbrota, was given two years of supervised probation Wednesday and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Bruce and Jesse Michael Corson of Rochester were arrested for the January 3, 2019, theft of two chainsaws from a Dodge County garage. Bruce eventually pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree drug possession while Corson entered guilty pleas to 4th degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession.

Corson previously got five years of supervised probation.

