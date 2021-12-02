Second man sentenced for violent break-in in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for a break-in and stabbing in Cerro Gordo County.

Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact.



Law enforcement says Sage and Nicolas Lee Duarte of Mason City broke into an apartment in the 400 block of N. Madison Avenue in Mason City on June 18. Court documents state that Sage held onto someone while Duarte wound up stabbing the victim in the arm.

Duarte previously pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.