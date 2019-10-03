Clear

Second man sentenced for violent Rochester home invasion

Trevor Boysen
One defendant still set for trial.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down in a violent Rochester home invasion.

Trevor Michael Boysen, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and has been ordered to spend 10 years on supervised probation, do 50 hours of community work service, and pay $2,214.58 in restitution. Authorities say Boysen is one of four men who rushed into an apartment in the 300 block of Towne Club Parkway on February 7. Investigators say guns were drawn and a female was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight.


Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

Of the other three men arrested in this incident:

Nelson Augustino Soro of Austin has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and received 10 years of supervised probation.

Ngor Marial Mabor of Rochester pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary. His sentencing is set for November 4.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed of Rochester has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary, two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault, and aiding and abetting 1st degree robbery. His trial is scheduled to start March 2 in Olmsted County District Court.

