Second man sentenced for violent Charles City burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second sentence has been handed down in a violent Floyd County home invasion.

Booker Dean Wilder-Kapping, 18 of Charles City, has been given seven days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of supervised probation. Wilder-Kapping must also successfully complete all recommended substance abuse treatment and pay a $430 fine.

Wilder-Kapping pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury for an incident on February 6. Authorities say he and Chriz Paul Richard of Charles City broke into an apartment in the 900 block of 13th Street in Charles City, attacked someone inside, and stole a safe.

Richard previously pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 87 days in jail with credit for time served.