Second man sentenced for southern Minnesota abduction

Kenneth Nelson Kenneth Nelson

Law enforcement says victim was attacked and tied up.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 1:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down in a Freeborn County kidnapping.

Kenneth Bruce Nelson, 41 of Faribault, received three years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service Monday for pleading guilty to one count of false imprisonment. Law enforcement says Nelson and Cody Lee Hanson of Albert Lea abducted a man on July 17, 2017, attacking him while he was sleeping in his vehicle.


Cody Hanson

The victim told authorities he was tied up and driven to Albert Lea, where he managed to escape and call for help.

Hanson previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

