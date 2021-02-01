Second man sentenced for Newman Catholic School burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second prison sentence is handed down for burglarizing a North Iowa school.

Eric Scott Francis, 50 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay Newman Catholic School $500 in damages.

Authorities say Francis and Nathaniel Pope of Mason City stole about $17,000 worth of equipment from Newman on March 19, 2020.

Pope previously pleaded guilty and was given 10 years in prison for the school burglary and setting a Mason City garage on Fire in September 2018.