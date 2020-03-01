Second man sentenced for Clear Lake storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second storage unit burglar is sentenced in Cerro Gordo County.
Julian Taylor Washington, 22 of Mason City, and Ezra Sinua Marroquin, 22 of Mason City, were accused of using bolt cutters to break into a storage facility in the 200 block of South 24th Street in Clear Lake. Authorities say they stole several items, including a television, a laptop, and a tablet computer.
Ezra Marroquin
Washington and Marroquin pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary. Marroquin was previously sentenced to two years of supervised probation and Washington has now received the same punishment.
Both men have also been ordered to pay $669 in restitution.
