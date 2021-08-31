Second man pleads not guilty to Mason City burglary and stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second trial is scheduled over a break-in and stabbing in Mason City.

Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23 of Britt, has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree burglary. His trial is set to start on November 2.



Nicolas Duarte Nicolas Duarte

Authorities say Sage and Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22 of Mason City, broke into an apartment in the 400 block of N. Madison Avenue on June 18. Sage is accused of holding someone while Duarte stabbed that person in the arm. Investigators say Duarte was trying to stab the victim in the chest.

Duarte previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 21.