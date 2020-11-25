Second half of Rochester drug duo is finally sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in November 2018 on a serious drug charge is finally sentenced.

Cassius L. Gilliam, 29 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and has been ordered to spend 10 years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.



Gilliam and Jacob Davidson, 30 of Rochester, were both charged after Rochester police said a confidential informant arranged a drug buy with Gilliam and then bought 29.4 grams of methamphetamine from Davidson in August 2018.

Davidson previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation.