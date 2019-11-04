Second guilty verdict in Winneshiek County killing

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A second teenager has been found guilty for beating a man to death in northeast Iowa.

The trial of Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, began on October 28 and the jury returned a verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Monday. Adam’s sentencing is set for November 26 in Winneshiek County District Court.



Jacob Seelinger Jacob Seelinger

Authorities say Adam and Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, killed Davin Hansen on July 12, 2018. Adam and Seelinger were accused of beating Hansen to death after Hansen beat his girlfriend.

Seelinger was found guilty on July 17 of 2nd degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Voluntary manslaughter is a class “C” felony in Iowa, meaning Adam faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Adam’s trial was held in Chickasaw County.