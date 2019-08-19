Clear

Second guilty plea in discovery of five pounds of meth

One defendant still scheduled to stand trial.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered for an Olmsted County drug bust.

Tina Marie Crowson, 34 of Stewartville, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 7.


Tina Crowson was among three people arrested after a traffic stop on October 10, 2018, at the interchange of highway 63 and Interstate 90. Law enforcement says five pounds of meth were found in the trunk of the vehicle. Investigators say a search of Crowson’s home found an additional ounce of meth.

Cody Brian Pagenhart of Rochester has already been sentenced to nine years and two months in prison for pleading guilty to an aggravated controlled substance crime.

Sean Crowson, 43 of Stewartville, is still pleading not guilty to an aggravated controlled substance crime, importing a controlled substance across state lines, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a drug user. His trial is set to begin on November 25.

