Second guilty plea in crash that killed a Freeborn County teen

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A second person is pleading guilty for a fatal crash in Freeborn County.

Joseph Amarosa III, 17 of Albert Lea, died on August 27, 2020, when Dominik Boots-Ringeon went out of control driving south on 795th Avenue by the Glenville Pool and hit a tree. The crash also seriously injured Cameron Michael Cunningham, 15 of Twin Lakes.

Boots-Ringeon, 19 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Another passenger in Boots-Ringeon's vehicle has now pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting criminal vehicular homicide. Authorities say Shelby Luv Watkins, 20 of Alden, admitted to letting Boots-Ringeon drive her vehicle the night of the deadly crash despite knowing he had a DWI conviction and did not have a valid driver's license.

Watkins is set to be sentenced on August 3