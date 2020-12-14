Second guilty plea in burglary at Newman Catholic School

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second accused school burglar pleads guilty.

Eric Scott Francis, 50 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2021.

Francis and Nathaniel Pope were arrested for stealing from Newman Catholic School on March 19. Authorities say the two stole $17,000 worth of school equipment.

Pope previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and 3rd degree arson for setting a Mason City garage on fire. He’s already been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.