Second guilty plea in bizarre Olmsted County burglary case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered in a case involving a half-naked woman found in the trunk of a car.

Robert Jeffrey Felten, 39 of Rochester, has agreed to plead guilty to 2nd degree burglary. Investigators say Felten stole iPads from a school which were later found in the vehicle of Kirsten Elaine Hart, 29 of Byron. Hart pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary after being accused of stealing pill bottles, debit/credit cards, and $150 in cash.



Kirsten Hart Kirsten Hart

This investigation began with a reported burglary where authorities say Hart had part of her shirt ripped off in a struggle with a 64-year-old woman and then got into the trunk of a passing car.

Sentencing dates for both Felten and Hart have not been set due to the pandemic crisis and its impact on the Minnesota court system.