Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Second guilty plea in bizarre Olmsted County burglary case

Robert Felten
Robert Felten

Investigation began with a half-naked woman in the trunk of a car.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered in a case involving a half-naked woman found in the trunk of a car.

Robert Jeffrey Felten, 39 of Rochester, has agreed to plead guilty to 2nd degree burglary. Investigators say Felten stole iPads from a school which were later found in the vehicle of Kirsten Elaine Hart, 29 of Byron. Hart pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary after being accused of stealing pill bottles, debit/credit cards, and $150 in cash.


Kirsten Hart

This investigation began with a reported burglary where authorities say Hart had part of her shirt ripped off in a struggle with a 64-year-old woman and then got into the trunk of a passing car.

Sentencing dates for both Felten and Hart have not been set due to the pandemic crisis and its impact on the Minnesota court system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gamez and More offering

Image

Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Image

Governor Tim Walz issues stay at home order

Image

MN nurse headed to NY

Community Events