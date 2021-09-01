Second guilty plea in big Floyd County meth bust

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second guilty plea has been entered in a significant Floyd County drug bust.

Caleb Robert Green, 28 of Nashua, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His sentencing is scheduled for October 11.

Green was one of eight people arrested after the discovery of 161.1 grams of meth and other drugs at a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on October 25, 2020. All eight were charged with conspiracy to deliver meth. Of the other defendants:

William Channing Riley of Cedar Falls pleaded guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Robert Patrick Frazer of Charles City has not entered a plea.

Kaitlin Marie Caster, Jennifer May Johnson, Jason William Brunning, Russell William Vanbrocklin Jr., all of Charles City, and Anna Marie Schmitz of West Union have pleaded not guilty. Their trials are scheduled to begin on September 28 in Floyd County District Court.