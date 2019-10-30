Second guilty plea in Winneshiek County drug bust

DECORAH, Iowa – A second guilty plea is entered in a northeast Iowa drug bust.

Brian Charles Brainard, 33 of Lansing, and Krista Lea-Rose Reinsvold, 33 of Ossian, were arrested after an August 31 search of Reinsvold’s home. Investigators say they found a meth lab inside and had to use full protective gear to clean it up.

Reinsvold previously pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges and got up to 15 years in prison.

Brainard has now pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a habitual offender, possession of meth as a habitual offender, and possession of ammonia nitrate with intent to manufacture meth. He’s been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison as well.

Both Reinsvold and Brainard must serve at least three years before being eligible for parole.