Second guilty plea in Rochester gun arrest

Vanna Somvilai
Vanna Somvilai

Plea deal comes over 18 months after arrest.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year and a half after his arrest and six months after pleading not guilty, a Rochester man is taking a plea deal over a gun charge.

Vanna Somvilai, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Somvilai and Hamada Wallin of Rochester were pulled over on July 21, 2018, after numerous traffic violations. Law enforcement says a loaded 9 mm gun was found in their vehicle.

Somvilai’s sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

Wallin has already pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He to 10 years of probation and 100 hours of community work service.

