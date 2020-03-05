Second guilty plea in Rochester gun arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year and a half after his arrest and six months after pleading not guilty, a Rochester man is taking a plea deal over a gun charge.
Vanna Somvilai, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Somvilai and Hamada Wallin of Rochester were pulled over on July 21, 2018, after numerous traffic violations. Law enforcement says a loaded 9 mm gun was found in their vehicle.
Somvilai’s sentencing is scheduled for May 27.
Wallin has already pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He to 10 years of probation and 100 hours of community work service.
