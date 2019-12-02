Clear

Second guilty plea in New Year's Day beating in Rochester

Maurice Hegwood
Maurice Hegwood

Third defendant still scheduled for trial.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered for a New Year’s Day three-on-two attack.

Maurice Hegwood, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of 2nd degree riot. His sentencing is set for January 13, 2020.
Rochester police say Hegwood, Saadia Sanders, and Timothy Poindexter assaulted a woman and a man on January 1 when they went to pick up the woman’s two children at a home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE. Investigators say the man was beaten with a shovel.


Saadia Sanders

Timothy Poindexter

Sanders already pleaded guilty to 3rd degree riot and was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

Poindexter, 50 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. His trial is set to start on February 10, 2020.

