Second guilty plea in Mower County heroin bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea in entered for a Mower County drug bust.

Angela Marie Edge, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree possession of heroin.

She was arrested on November 29, 2019, with Darron Dylan Miller, 36 of Austin. Authorities say Edge was pulled over on 4th Street NW and Miller, her passenger, was “obviously under the influence of drugs. Court documents state a search of the vehicle found 37.5 grams of heroin, $3,990 in cash, scales, and ledger books. Miller also allegedly had methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his possession.

Edge’s sentencing is set for January 14, 2021.

Miller previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of heroin and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for December 17.