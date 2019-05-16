Second guilty plea in Hancock County drug bust

GARNER, Iowa – The second Hancock County woman arrested in a January drug bust is pleading guilty.

Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, and Rachel Marie Harken, 42 of Klemme, were charged after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it found 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, ammunition, and items connected to drug distribution.



Young pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver meth. Her sentencing is set for June 25. Harken previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and received three to five years of probation and 180 days in a residential correctional facility.