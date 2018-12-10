Clear
Second guilty plea in Floyd County crime spree

Colten Lindley (left) and Jason Burnett Colten Lindley (left) and Jason Burnett

First defendant has already been sentenced.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The second man accused of a Floyd County crime spree is pleading guilty.

Authorities say Colten Lee Lindley, 23 of Rockford, and Jason Duane Burnett, 20 of Dumont, stole two Dodge Ram pickup trucks and an International Harvester Tractor. One of the trucks was torn apart and found on fire on a rural Floyd County road.

The two were also accused of forging checks while Lindley, in addition, was charged with stealing an ATV and illegal possession of a prescription drug.

Lindley pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. He was sentenced to up to five years of probation and must pay restitution.

Burnett has now entered a guilty plea to two counts of 1st degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree theft, and 4th degree theft. Besides stealing the vehicles with Lindley, authorities say Burnett deposited $33,335.53 in forged checks into his account.

Burnett’s sentencing is set for February 4, 2019.

