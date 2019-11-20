Clear

Second guilty plea in Dodge County chainsaw theft

Jesse Corson (left) and Austin Bruce
First defendant has already been sentenced.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A second man arrested for stealing chainsaws is taking a plea deal.

Austin Scott Bruce, 23 of Zumbrota, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested along with Jesse Michael Corson of Rochester for the January theft of two chainsaws from a Dodge County garage.

Law enforcement says each man blamed the other for the theft.

Bruce is now due to be sentenced on January 22, 2020.

Corson previously pleaded guilty to 4th degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession and was given five years of supervised probation.

