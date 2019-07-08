Clear
Second guilty plea in Austin pizza place burglary

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man has now pleaded guilty for the burglary of an Austin pizza place.

Garrett Dean Lukes, 27 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday to 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say Lukes and Brendan Charles Johnson, 36 of Austin, stole over $1,200 from Steve’s Pizza on May 21, 2018. Investigators say Johnson was a former employee of Steve’s Pizza and told Lukes how to enter the building and where to find the money.

Police say Lukes got into the pizza place through a roof access hatch and then forced his way into an upstairs office. According to court documents, Lukes says he agreed to split the proceeds from the burglary with Johnson.

Lukes is now scheduled to be sentenced on August 4. Johnson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary on September 20, 2018, and was given five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.

