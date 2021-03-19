Second guilty plea in Austin burglary over stimulus check

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered in a violent Mower County burglary.

Amela Kazic, 31 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday morning to fourth-degree burglary. Her sentencing is set for May 13.

Amela Kazic was accused of joining Aldin Kazic and Kaele Jean Sample in stealing items from a home in the 600 block of 7th Avenue SE in Austin on September 6, 2020. Court documents state someone in the home was punched in the face and nearly $200 in tools were stolen.

Amela Kazic reportedly said the crime was in response to Aldin Kazic’s stimulus check being stolen.

Sample, 25 of Hinckley, previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 4.

Aldin Kazic, 30 of Austin, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft. His trial is to begin on April 26.