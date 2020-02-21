Second guilty plea in Austin burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered in the theft of around $12,000 worth of personal property.

Treshawn Martez Delaney, 20 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree burglary. His sentencing is set for April 16.

Delaney and Quincy James Towers, 19 of Austin, were arrested after Austin police said they burglarized a home in the 300 block of 1st Street SE on August 24, 2019. Investigators say coins, hardware, electronics, a safe, and guitars were stolen along with a credit card.

Court documents state the stolen items were found in a car with Delaney and Towers.

Towers has already pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23.