Second guilty plea in 80 mph chase through Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered for a high-speed chase through Rochester.

Jimmy Douangmychit, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI.



Authorities say Douangmychit led Rochester police on a chase on May 3, 2019, that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour before he crashed into a ditch near RCTC. Officers said methamphetamine and marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Douangmychit’s sentencing is set for November 23.

Rath An of Rochester, a passenger in the vehicle, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to 3rd degree drug possession. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, with credit for 204 days already served.