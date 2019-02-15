Second guilty plea from meth-dealing duo

AUSTIN, Minn. – Both halves of a drug dealing duo are now pleading guilty.

Patricia Jane Boonreuang, 24 of Austin, and Cristian Andres Wilborn, 19 of Austin, were accused of selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017. Wilborn pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs in November 2018. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

On Friday, Boonreuang pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs as well. No sentencing date for her has been set.