Second guilty plea for second 100 mph chase

Man arrested for high-speed pursuits twice in five months.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County man pleads guilty to leading law enforcement on a second 100 mile per hour chase.

Eric William Jensen, 37 of Osage, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jensen sped away from a traffic stop on September 19 and started a pursuit that entered southern Worth County and damaged two sheriff’s vehicles.

Jensen’s sentencing is set for January 16, 2019.

He received a 100 day jail sentence in June after pleading guilty to hitting a power pole in Mason City on April 9. Authorities say that chase reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

