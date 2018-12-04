Second guilty plea for second 100 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County man pleads guilty to leading law enforcement on a second 100 mile per hour chase.

Eric William Jensen, 37 of Osage, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jensen sped away from a traffic stop on September 19 and started a pursuit that entered southern Worth County and damaged two sheriff’s vehicles.

Jensen’s sentencing is set for January 16, 2019.

He received a 100 day jail sentence in June after pleading guilty to hitting a power pole in Mason City on April 9. Authorities say that chase reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.