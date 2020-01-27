Second guilty plea for Freeborn County meth bust

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A second man is pleading guilty after getting caught with methamphetamine in Freeborn County.

Alex Alan Zak, 26 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree drug possession. Authorities say Zak and Richard Allen were in a vehicle pulled over on May 20, 2019, because it didn’t have a front license plate. A K9 unit was called in and indicated there were drug in the vehicle. Investigators say 22 individual packages of meth were found inside.

Zak is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24.

State charges were dismissed against Allen, 56 of Albert Lea, after he was indicted in federal court. He has entered a guilty plea to one federal count of 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime. No sentencing date has been set for Allen.