Second guilty plea for 100 mph chase from Freeborn to Worth County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A St. Paul man has now pleaded guilty in two states for a high speed chase.
Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30, was arrested after a pursuit in September 2019 that started in Freeborn County, crossed the Iowa/Minnesota border into Worth County, and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Amabile hit an Albert Lea squad car, showed off a handgun, then ditched his vehicle and tried to carjack another on Highway 105.
Amabile then surrendered after a Freeborn County deputy fired three shots at him.
Amabile pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft in Worth County and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He’s not entered a guilty plea in Freeborn County to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Amabile’s Minnesota sentencing is set for April 16.
