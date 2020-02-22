Clear

Second guilty plea for 100 mph chase from Freeborn to Worth County

St. Paul man has already been sentenced in Iowa.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A St. Paul man has now pleaded guilty in two states for a high speed chase.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30, was arrested after a pursuit in September 2019 that started in Freeborn County, crossed the Iowa/Minnesota border into Worth County, and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Amabile hit an Albert Lea squad car, showed off a handgun, then ditched his vehicle and tried to carjack another on Highway 105.

Amabile then surrendered after a Freeborn County deputy fired three shots at him.

Amabile pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft in Worth County and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He’s not entered a guilty plea in Freeborn County to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Amabile’s Minnesota sentencing is set for April 16.

