Second floor of the Rochester Library reopens

ROCHESTER, Minn- It’s been exactly one since the Rochester Public Library was hit with a massive water leak. Several areas of the library such as the second floor and the auditorium were damaged. The lack of space forced the library to reduce its programming from over 400 program to 117 programs in October. Tuesday morning the second floor was reopen to the public.

Larry Davidson is a Rochester Public Library regular. Like clockwork, the retired man comes to the library every Tuesday to read his favorite paper the New York Times. When the water leak hit the second floor this area was closed to larry and others.

He said he had to travel to Red Wing to continue his routine. Today he was happy to see that his favorite spot was open.

"I didn't like it," Davidson said. "I'm a retired school teacher and the library's to me is paramount they are very very important.

Karen Lemke is the Marketing Director of the Rochester Public Library she talks about the progress of the library.

"So we were hoping to be able to select a contractor and move forward but there are some state rules in place that we have to follow," Lemke said. "So it looks like we are moving towards a more formal bidding process for this project which was not something that we fully anticipated."