Second drug trial set for Lake Mills man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second trial is set for a Lake Mills man facing multiple drug charges.

Michael Lee Groe, 27, has pleaded not guilty in Worth County District Court to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. Authorities say meth was found in Groe’s vehicle during a December 2, 2019, traffic stop. His trial in that case is set to start on April 28.

Groe has also entered not guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, two counts of possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth, and failure to us a drug tax stamp.

He was arrested August 13, 2019, in Forest City after law enforcement said Groe was found in possession of 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, 40 pills of alprazolam, and a grinder with marijuana residue in it. Groe was arrested again on October 21, 2019, in Leland and reportedly had meth and marijuana oil in his possession. A trial on those charges is scheduled to begin on February 42.