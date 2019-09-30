Second drug sentence for Olmsted County motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is given out for drug arrests after an Olmsted County motorcycle crash.

Kimberly Ann Lemmerman, 43 of Rochester, was given 20 years of supervised probation Monday and must do 50 hours of community work service and pay a $500 controlled substance fine.

Lemmerman and Brig Thomas Kough were arrested after the July 2018 motorcycle crash led to the search of the Oronoco home where the bike was registered. Investigators say 13 ounces of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and $2,400 in cash were found at the home.

Lemmerman pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession.

Kough pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession and was previously sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.