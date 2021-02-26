Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided in Olmsted County mass vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend thousand of individuals are receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination effort a few weeks ago.

During the first week of February 2,200 individuals in the state’s top priority groups came to Rochester Community Technical College to get vaccinated.

Now, those same individuals are receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday and Saturday. All participants have been invited and registered for a time slot.

Deputy county administrator Pete Geiesen says the effort is helping to move along Gov. Walz’s goal of getting the public vaccinated by this summer but says more can always be done.

Giesen explained, “It's moving along but not as fast as we'd like it to be but ultimately there's just not the supply of vaccine that's needed to truly move it faster but given what we have available this is good progress towards that goal.”

Olmsted County Public Health says more than 25% of the county has received one dose of the vaccine and about 17% have received both doses so far.