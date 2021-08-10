Second defendant in 2019 Rochester murder finally enters a plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second plea has finally been entered in a fatal Rochester shooting.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder. Rochester police say Iman and Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32 of Rochester, shot and killed Garad Roble on March 5, 2019.



Muhidin Abukar Muhidin Abukar

Iman was arrested in June of 2019 and Abukar was arrested for second-degree murder in August 2019.

Investigators say Abukar was seen with Roble the day before Roble’s body was found and cell phone evidence puts Iman and Abukar at the location of the shooting.

Abukar pleaded not guilty in April 2020. He is scheduled to stand trial starting November 29.

Iman’s trial is now set to begin on February 14, 2022.