Second death on Lake Minnetonka in as many days

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (AP) — A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many days. First responders were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Thursday.

The man had been swimming off Commons Beach in Excelsior.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a water patrol deputy and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the lake and pulled the man onto a patrol boat.

They administered first aid until paramedics took over and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died. On Wednesday afternoon, a juvenile died in a Jet Ski crash.