Second coronavirus death in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – COVID-19 has killed a second person in Floyd County.

The county’s Department of Public Health announced Friday the death of an individual over the age of 81 has been associated with the coronavirus.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” says Floyd County Public Health Director Gail Arjes. “Floyd County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 58 cases of coronavirus so far in Floyd County, with eight new infections confirmed Friday.

Floyd County Public Health says it would like to remind residents of the following:

• Practice social distancing as much as possible

• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.