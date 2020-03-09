Second coronavirus case confirmed in MInnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota resident in their 50s has become the state's second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Sunday in a statement that the case involves a Carver County resident who was likely exposed to the coronavirus while traveling in Europe in late February.

The patient developed symptoms on March 2, and sought health care Saturday. Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing. The test was found positive on Sunday.

“While our public health workers are busy tracking down potentially exposed people and evaluating potential cases, the rest of us must do our part,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick. It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”

On Friday, health officials said a Minnesota resident who had recently been on a cruise was the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since the outbreak started in China in December 2019, more than 107,700 cases and 3,600 deaths have been reported in countries around the worlds. That total includes more than 500 U.S. cases and 21 deaths. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said her team is working with the CDC and Carver County Public Health on the case and contact investigation