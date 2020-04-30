Second coronavirus case at Black Hawk County Jail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a second person who works within the Black Hawk County Jail in north-central Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says an employee of Summit Food Services, the company that prepares meals for inmates, has been infected with the virus. Sheriff's Capt. Nathan Neff says the kitchen staff has very limited contact with jail staff and no contact with inmates.
Earlier in the week, the jail announced that a nurse who works the overnight shift at the jail had also tested positive. Officials said the nurse had very little contact with staff and inmates.
