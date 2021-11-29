Second conviction sending Albert Lea woman to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A second sentence is sending a Freeborn County woman to prison.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty in August to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested in January 2020 after allegedly causing a disturbance at the Freeborn County law enforcement center. Police say Berg seemed to be intoxicated and as she tried to drive away, she was stopped and methamphetamine and other drug items were found in her vehicle.

Berg was sentenced Monday to two years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 186 days already served.

Berg pleaded guilty in October 2020 to first-degree burglary for entering someone else’s home and attacking another woman. She received 63 days in jail and five years of probation for that crime.