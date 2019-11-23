Second arrest made in 2018 Mason City drive-by shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second suspect in a 2018 drive-by shooting has been arrested.

Robert Lewis Buckner Jr., 28 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just after 8 pm Friday. He is being held on $20,000 bond and a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is pending against him.



Jacob Wilson Jacob Wilson

Mason City police say Buckner was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, on June 21, 2018. Police say someone in Wilson’s vehicle fired a gun at another occupied vehicle in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue.

Wilson was extradited back to Iowa on November 16. He’s also facing a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 cash only bond.