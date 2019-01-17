Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Second arrest in case of man who stole from his grandparents

Alleged accomplice charged with seven crimes.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Another arrest has been made the case of a man who stole from his grandparents.

Colby Anthony Olhava, 23 if Garner, was charged Thursday with 1st degree theft, 2nd degree burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen weapons, transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s accused of helping Anthony Fickel Schoneman steal over $10,000 worth of items from the home of Fickel Schoneman’s grandparents.

The stolen items included cash, collector coins, prescription pills, and a handgun.

According to court documents, some of the stolen property was kept at Olhava’s home and he transferred the handgun to a convicted criminal who Olhava knew was not allowed to own a firearm.

Fickel Schoneman previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cod this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Image

A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Image

FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

Image

Warming Center prepares to open

Image

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

Image

Home school movement growing

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Community Events