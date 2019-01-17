Second arrest in case of man who stole from his grandparents

GARNER, Iowa – Another arrest has been made the case of a man who stole from his grandparents.

Colby Anthony Olhava, 23 if Garner, was charged Thursday with 1st degree theft, 2nd degree burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen weapons, transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s accused of helping Anthony Fickel Schoneman steal over $10,000 worth of items from the home of Fickel Schoneman’s grandparents.

The stolen items included cash, collector coins, prescription pills, and a handgun.

According to court documents, some of the stolen property was kept at Olhava’s home and he transferred the handgun to a convicted criminal who Olhava knew was not allowed to own a firearm.

Fickel Schoneman previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.